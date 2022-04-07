Drug addiction among transport workers a major reason for behind road crashes

Drug addiction among transport workers at such an alarming rate is one of the major reasons behind road accidents, police and transport leaders said.

Over half of the commercial drivers across the country including Dhaka are addicted to drugs, transport owners and leaders have alleged.

Stakeholders say drugged-driving, a common habit among drivers of commercial vehicles and transport workers, is leading to road accidents in many cases.

According to transport owners, a large number of Dhaka's drivers and their assistants, who operate around 50,000 public transport vehicles, are drug addicts. However, they said the number is decreasing gradually.

Although no specific study is available about the number of drug-addict drivers in Bangladesh, the Accident Research Institute (ARI) at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) analysed data obtained from the Bangladesh Police. The analysis shows a downward trend regarding addicted drivers.

"As per the data, about 10 per cent of drivers use drugs," according to police. "However, the numbers are still very low and not realistic, as private organizations have found the rate of

drugged drivers stands at around 80 per cent."

The availability of drugs at bus terminals, truck stands, and bus stations is a common reason behind the high number of drug users.

A driver, wishing to remain anonymous, told The Daily Observer that drivers feel dizzy in the afternoon, and they also need drugs to deal with the constant heat of Dhaka.

"Most of us drive vehicles for 12 to 16 hours a day though the labour law limits the timeframe to eight hours," he said.

It is possible to detect alcohol use among drivers, but Bangladesh does not yet have a detection mechanism for yaba. "Most of the drivers and helpers are now taking yaba, cannabis, and phensedyl. So, focus should fall on addressing the issue immediately, "police said.

For a subsequent offence, drunk or drugged drivers face imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up toTk1,000, or both. The driver's licence shall also be suspended for a specified period.

The government has decided to take strict action against the traffic rules violators as the number of road crashes increased by 30 per cent in 2021 than the previous years.

At least 5,088 people were killed in 5,472 road crashes in 2021, which is 30 per cent higher than the previous year, police say.

According to the plan, the government wants to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries by 20 per cent to 25 per cent by 2024 and 50 per cent by 2030.

Bangladesh has made the dope test mandatory for all professional drivers as authorities move to tighten regulations to check growing accidents in the current year.









