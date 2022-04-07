Savings certificate sale drops

Sale of savings certificates have decreased in the first eight months (from July to February) in the current fiscal year of 2021-22.

Economists say everything at the market is expensive. Expenditure has also increased in transport, education, medical and all other sectors.

This has reduced the ability of people to save. This is having an effect on the sale of savings certificates. Last January, net savings certificates worth Tk 2,586 crore were sold. But in January last year, the sales were more than double the amount of Tk 5,215 crore.

According to sources, the government's net debt from savings certificates stands at Tk 14,689 crore. The government aims to borrow Tk 32,000 crore from savings certificates in the current financial year to meet the budget deficit.

As such, the government has borrowed about 46 percent of the savings certificate target in the first six months of the fiscal year.

Last February, the government's net debt from this sector was Tk 2,522 crore.

In the first eight months (July-February) of the last fiscal year 2020-21, the government's net debt from savings certificates was Tk 29,311 crore.

At that time, the government paid Tk 45,916 crore for the original and profit of the savings certificates sold earlier.

As the total savings in the same period of the current fiscal year decreased, so did the net debt of the government.

In the first eight months of the current financial year, all types of National Savings Schemes including Savings Certificates have been sold for Tk. 71,055 crore.

During this period, the government has spent

Tk 57,038 crore for the original and profit of the savings certificates sold earlier.

As a result, the net debt stood at Tk 14,689 crore. At the end of last February, the government's accumulated debt from savings certificates stood at Tk 3,58,783 crore.

Research Institute Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Ahsan H. Mansur said the government has to spend extra to pay the high profit of savings certificates. In that regard, it would be better for the government to reduce the net debt of savings certificates.

Again, customers who have reduced investment in this sector will not leave the money at home. This money they will invest in banks, capital markets or any other productive sector. As a result, the money will be used for overall economic development, he said.

Bank officials say interest rates on bank deposits and the uncertainty of investing in the capital market have led to a surge in sales of savings certificates over the past few years. As a result, the debt burden of the government was increasing abnormally.

According to the sources during the entire period of the last fiscal year 2020-21, the government's net debt amounted to Tk 41,959.54 crore from savings certificates.

In the original budget of that financial year, the target for the government to borrow from savings certificates was Tk 20,000 crore.

However, as the debt of this sector continues to increase, the target of savings certificate loan was increased to Tk 30,302 crore in the supplementary budget of that financial year. But more loans than that target came at the end of the financial year.

Bangladesh Development Research Institute (BIDS) researcher and Chairman of Agrani Bank Zaid Bakht said due to the two-year Coronavirus pandemic, people's income has decreased. Many have lost their jobs and moved to villages. Salaries of some people have been reduced.

On the other hand, due to rising inflation, that is, rising prices of goods at the market, people's ability to save has decreased. Due to this people are not able to buy savings certificates like before.

But still the safest investment is investing in savings certificates; there is no risk, the interest is real at the end of the month or at the end of the specified time.

So people's interest in savings certificates has not decreased, but now people do not have savings to buy savings certificates. That is why investment in this sector has decreased, he added.

Meanwhile, to reduce the pressure on sales of savings certificates, the withholding tax rate on profits on savings certificates has been increased from 5 percent to 10 percent from July 1, 2019.

At the same time TIN (Tax Identification Number) is made mandatory to buy savings certificates of more than one lakh taka. "If you do not have a bank account, some more stringent measures are taken, including the condition of not selling savings certificates," he said.

Due to these reasons, the sale of savings certificates has started to decrease but now the sales of savings certificates have started to increase again.

A senior official of the Finance Ministry told the Daily Observer that common people will be affected if tax is doubled from earlier 5 percent to 10 percent on income or interest from saving certificates. The Finance Ministry and NBR have taken the matter into consideration.

In fact to protect common people the savings certificate schemes have been put in place. For this reason the rich must be stopped from misuse of the facilities, said an official.

The most popular among 11 saving certificates are 5-year Bangladesh Savings certificate (11.28 percent yield), 3-monthly Profit Bearing Savings certificate (11.04 percent), Family Saving Certificate (11.52 percent) and Pensioner Savings certificate (11.76 per cent yield).













