Thursday, 7 April, 2022, 10:57 PM
Home Front Page

Padma Bridge opens to traffic by year-end: PM

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 358
Staff Correspondent

Padma Bridge opens to traffic by year-end: PM

Padma Bridge opens to traffic by year-end: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday announced that the Padma Bridge, a dream project of her government, will open to traffic by the end of this year only two days after the announcement of Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader that the bridge will be inaugurated by June this year.
The Prime Minister made the announcement while responding to a tabled question from ruling party lawmaker from Naogaon-2 Shahiduzzaman Sarker during her question-answer session.
In her reply, the Prime Minister said the Padma Bridge has been the most challenging project in the history of a developing country like Bangladesh. The construction of the 6.15km-long bridge connecting central Bangladesh with the south has been a brave move by her government that overcame many obstacles.
She said that 100pc work on the approach road and service areas at both ends of the project has been completed. The completion of the physical work of the main bridge is also around 96.50 per cent.
She said currently, works of carpeting, viaduct carpeting, installing waterproof membrane, movement joint of main bridge and viaduct, lamppost, aluminium railings, gas pipeline,
400 KVA power and railway line is in progress.
She told the House that the revised budget of the Padma Bridge project stands Tk 30,193.39 crore.
Regarding the announcement of the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told at a briefing after Wednesday's Cabinet meeting, "We were planning to open the bridge within June 30 this year. But, we have time to open the bridge till December this year."
"There is logic of the Prime Minister's announcement that we are facing problems in importing some materials due to Russia-Ukraine war. It was set to import the materials within March, but we failed. Uncertainty has been created on the issue. That's why, the Prime Minister announced to open it by end of this year," he added.
He claimed that only two countries make those materials. "We are facing problem earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic, now facing the war. Hope, it would be resolved soon."
Earlier on several occasions including on April 3, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader informed that Padma Bridge will open to traffic in June this year.
Hasina, also leader of the House, said that work on 17 notable mega projects taken by the government is going on for the development of the country.
The megaprojects include - Padma Multipurpose Bridge Construction Project, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Moitre Super Thermal Power Project (Rampal), Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project, LNG Terminal and Gas Pipeline Construction Project, Paira Sea Port, Paira Thermal Power Plant, Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, Cox's Bazar Airport Development Project, and Ashrayan Project.


