Cabinet okays draft bill for bank loans against movable property  

The Cabinet approved in principle the draft of 'Secure Transactions (Movable Property) Act 2022', which provides for borrowing from banks, including mortgages on various immovable property including deposits, bonds, agricultural products and intellectual

property.

The approval was given at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Wednesday. Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said this at a

press briefing at the Secretariat after the meeting.

He said, "It's a new law. We have to pay equity against the loans we give from the bank, if we bring real estate or capital equipment. Here is a proposal from the Financial Institutions Department to give real estate as equity."

The Cabinet Secretary said, "From now on, anyone can take a loan against immovable property. On the other hand, if a person has a fixed deposit, he can keep it as a security and take a loan according to the ratio. If someone has a bond, he can also take a loan with it. Expensive cars, gold, intellectual property mortgages can also be borrowed."

In addition, bank loans can be taken by mortgaging mineral resources, agricultural products, processed fish and aquatic animals, cattle, raw materials for manufacture as per export orders, deposits of banks and financial institutions, share certificates of registered companies, acknowledgment of payment of service recipients against any service, the cabinet secretary said.

"The reason for doing so is that medium and small entrepreneurs do not have real estate to mortgage," he said. They should be able to invest in loans by depositing their movable property. It will make the investment base much bigger."

There is a lot of fraud involved in taking mortgages on real estate. Asked if there was any discussion on fraudulent opportunities, the Cabinet Secretary said, "It has been discussed in detail. Banks have different criteria when it comes to setting up an industry. It will benefit medium and small entrepreneurs."







