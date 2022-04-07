JU to go on 22-day vacation from April 24

Jahangirnagar University will go on a 22-day vacation from April 24 on the occasions of summer, Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The decision was taken at an emergency syndicate meeting of the university this afternoon with JU Vice Chancellor (routine work) Prof Dr. Nurul Alam in the chair. All classes and examinations will remain suspended till May 15 while administrative activities will remain closed from April 24 to May 14, JU VC (routine work) Prof Nurul Alam said. The departments of the university will continue their ongoing examinations if they want during the vacation, he added. -BSS