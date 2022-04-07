Video
Thursday, 7 April, 2022, 10:56 PM
Govt loses revenue due to absence of tobacco  sector tax policy

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 346
Staff Correspondent  

The government is losing revenue as there is no specific policy on revenue collection from the tobacco sector of the country. Even in the last six years, no steps have been taken to implement the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2016 to adopt a strong tobacco policy by simplifying the tobacco tax structure.
Due to the lack of effective tax act, tobacco products are becoming cheaper and more readily available, threatening public health.
Research and advocacy organization PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) and Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance (ATMA) jointly presented the information at a virtual roundtable meeting titled 'Obstacles and what to do to implement simple and strong tobacco tax policy announced by the Prime Minister' on Tuesday. Members of parliament, economists, journalists and public health experts joint the meeting.
This information has been given in the notification signed by the Executive Director of PROGGA, ABM Zubair. Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids (CTFK) has supported the event.


