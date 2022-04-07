Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 April, 2022, 10:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Floating 'Manta' community gets postal address under Ashrayan Prakalpa

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 331

RANGABALI, (Patuakhali), Apr 6: The "Manta" community, whose life cycle centers around boat and livelihood on fishing, having no postal address now gets a permanent abode, thanks to the government's Ashrayan Prakalpa.
A small community that roams around in boats in the southwestern Patuakhali for over a century took it as their fate to live in boats from birth to death.
Despite their unusual way of life for ages, the community members were in growing need of permanent addresses to establish their constitutional rights, having a piece of land.
Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebrations appeared to be an occasion to ensure their privilege as the government incorporated them in the nationwide campaign to provide address to landless people under the Ashrayan-2 Prakalpa.
Officials concerned said they enlisted the first group of "Manta" community to realize Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's dream for a Bangladesh where everyone will have an abode of his own.
His daughter, incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, launched the Ashrayan project to fulfill the Father of the Nation's dream.
"The government initially rehabilitated 29 Manta families . . . first they were given the national ID (card) recognizing them as citizens and then they were given the houses built under the Ashrayan project," Rangabali's Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Mashfakur Rahman said.
Social and anthropological studies suggest the Mantas, Muslims by religion, were traditionally boat people but many of them were forced to adopt boat lives as victims of river erosion decades ago.
"I was born on a boat 70 years back since my grandfather was exposed to leading the floating life due to erosion," septuagenarian Amir Ali Sardar said, adding he just knew his grandfather lost his home to the mighty river Kalaiya.
Sardar, one of the beneficiaries of the housing project, got married in a boat and his three children were born and grew up in the boat as well.
Emotion choked his voice as he recalled his life in a boat on the coastlines, when his family was exposed to frequent tidal surges and cyclones which also overturned the small craft several times.
"It is painful to live on a boat with family members, especially children. The children would fall in the river . . . many children drown unnoticed," he said.
Sardar is now living in a concrete-made two-room house with tin-roof having a kitchen, a toilet and a veranda on two decimals of land, entirely under his legal possession.
The 29 Manta homes are also connected with electricity lines under a separate government campaign of bringing the whole country under 100 percent electrification coverage, marking the 'Mujib Year'.
"We are grateful to our affectionate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for picking us up from the water. . . It was beyond my dream," Sardar said.
Another "Manta community member, Kanchan Sardar, who is in his mid 70s, said they were treated largely as outcasts "even in mosques".
Julekha Begum, 35, Pakhi Akter, 25, Minara Begum, 45, and Rokeya Begum, 35, who had been leading similar floating lives since their births have also been rehabilitated in the char land (shoal). "My father, grandfather and I were born on boats. We were also married off on boats while my grandfather and father died on boats," said Julekha Begum.
Since the Mantas have no graveyard for burying dead bodies, she said her grandfather and father were laid to eternal rest on others' land and it was very much tough to manage the land. Minara gave birth to her three children, two daughters and a son, on the boat.
She said it was very tough to foster children on boats since they were very much vulnerable to water and "we used to tie our children with ropes so they were not drowned". Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over the houses to Amir and fellow recipients on June 20, 2021 through a ceremony on virtual medium, simultaneously providing them ownership documents of two decimals of land.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JU to go on 22-day vacation from April 24
Govt loses revenue due to absence of tobacco  sector tax policy
Disable Development and Human Research Organisation holds a press conference
Floating 'Manta' community gets postal address under Ashrayan Prakalpa
6 BCL activists expelled from DU hall
A fair in Rangamati you can’t miss before Baishabi!
Ashrayan-2: 59 Bede families dream of a new life with permanent homes
20 hurt as RMG worker clash with police in Chattogram


Latest News
Next Population Census on June 15-21
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
Pakistan SC restores assembly, orders no-confidence vote for Saturday
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
32 universities to take admission test under cluster system
Israel's PM Bennett loses majority after MP quits coalition
Mominul refuses to give up hopes to win 2nd Test
Take stern action against dishonest business syndicates: President
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
Most Read News
Putin says Ukraine behind 'crude and cynical' provocations in Bucha
FM’s comment on election proves AL seeks foreigners’ favour
DU admission tests to start from June 3
Five humanitarian corridors planned in eastern region of Luhansk
Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Prime accused Ashish arrested after 24 yrs
Man killed in Dinajpur road mishap
World Health Day on Thursday
Woman, son among 3 killed in Manikganj road accident
Russia UN envoy says 600,000 'evacuated' from Ukraine, denies 'coercion'
President, PM hail National Export Trophy winners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft