

Plight on our roads



The number of road accidents taking place over the past 14 months also gives a clear hint that our Road Safety Act merely remains in paper, and protests mostly goes in vain. According to a Road Safety Foundation - RSF report, 1,012 people were killed and 1,146 others injured in road crashes in January and February alone of this year while as many as 6,284 people were killed last year. In particular, motorcycle accidents turned out to be deadlier to others, claiming 2,214 lives alone with 35.23 percent of total death. We apprehend the actual death count is much higher, since numerable cases remain beyond media coverage.



A little over a year ago it was reported that road crash deaths per capita in Bangladesh are twice the average to high-income countries, and five times higher than that of the best-performing countries in the world. However, we wonder how come as many as 24 lakh vehicles are commuting in our streets without valid licences and skilled drivers?



Doesn't the alarming gap between the numbers of driving licence issued, and that of motor vehicles registered point to gross anomalies on the part of authorities concerned? How can our Traffic and Road authorities turn a blind eye on illegal commuting of more than half a million privately owned vehicles? We have repeatedly penned on the reasons and remedies of road accidents surfaced in this series report quoting RSF suggestions in our earlier editorials.



We are in full agreement with RSF's suggestions for taking steps for skill development of drivers, fixing their wages and working hours, enhancing BRTA's capacity, constructing separate roads for slow moving vehicles, and put dividers on roads to decrease the number of accidents. According to a RSF estimate, road fatalities occurring in our country is equivalent of Tk 97 billion. Understandably, the monetary value of these hundreds and thousands of road accidents merits the question - have we turned completely exhausted and also accustomed to growing road accidents in the country?



Growing road accidents is an alarming issue and the time has come for the country's highest political office to intervene. We believe whatever steps government takes in this regard will be meaningless - unless discipline and accountability is restored among all stakeholders concerned through proper enforcement of law.



Systematic flaws in road management mechanism, yet remains unaddressed. This daily has recently published an investigative series report on road accidents, and its overall detrimental impacts. It simply reveals how cheap our lives have become, and how our time and energy have become inexpensive over time. The perennial mess claiming lives almost every day paints the sorry state of a government's chaotic functioning, and repeated failures in maintaining discipline in our roads.The number of road accidents taking place over the past 14 months also gives a clear hint that our Road Safety Act merely remains in paper, and protests mostly goes in vain. According to a Road Safety Foundation - RSF report, 1,012 people were killed and 1,146 others injured in road crashes in January and February alone of this year while as many as 6,284 people were killed last year. In particular, motorcycle accidents turned out to be deadlier to others, claiming 2,214 lives alone with 35.23 percent of total death. We apprehend the actual death count is much higher, since numerable cases remain beyond media coverage.A little over a year ago it was reported that road crash deaths per capita in Bangladesh are twice the average to high-income countries, and five times higher than that of the best-performing countries in the world. However, we wonder how come as many as 24 lakh vehicles are commuting in our streets without valid licences and skilled drivers?Doesn't the alarming gap between the numbers of driving licence issued, and that of motor vehicles registered point to gross anomalies on the part of authorities concerned? How can our Traffic and Road authorities turn a blind eye on illegal commuting of more than half a million privately owned vehicles? We have repeatedly penned on the reasons and remedies of road accidents surfaced in this series report quoting RSF suggestions in our earlier editorials.We are in full agreement with RSF's suggestions for taking steps for skill development of drivers, fixing their wages and working hours, enhancing BRTA's capacity, constructing separate roads for slow moving vehicles, and put dividers on roads to decrease the number of accidents. According to a RSF estimate, road fatalities occurring in our country is equivalent of Tk 97 billion. Understandably, the monetary value of these hundreds and thousands of road accidents merits the question - have we turned completely exhausted and also accustomed to growing road accidents in the country?Growing road accidents is an alarming issue and the time has come for the country's highest political office to intervene. We believe whatever steps government takes in this regard will be meaningless - unless discipline and accountability is restored among all stakeholders concerned through proper enforcement of law.Systematic flaws in road management mechanism, yet remains unaddressed.