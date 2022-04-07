Reduce cost of treatment

Dear Sir

Many people are not satisfied with the services of government medical institutions. People who can afford it may not go near the government medical centre. But poor people have no choice but to go there. The middle class relies on private treatment for quality treatment.



There are many medical services in the country now. Many people refrain from seeking medical treatment because they cannot afford it. Irregularities and mismanagement in the health sector are increasing in the country. Reports about this are often published in the media. Private investment in the health sector has increased a lot. Initiatives need to be taken to ensure universal health care. Whether health insurance can be introduced nationally can be actively considered. We have to build proper management in healthcare.



We believe that it is possible to provide better health care in the existing system if the management is sound and if irregularities and corruption are curbed with a strong hand. We want people not to be destitute when it comes to getting health care. Adequate and quality service should be provided to all as per requirement. In this case no discrimination is desirable.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID