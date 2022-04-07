Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 April, 2022, 10:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Reduce cost of treatment

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 326

Dear Sir
Many people are not satisfied with the services of government medical institutions. People who can afford it may not go near the government medical centre. But poor people have no choice but to go there. The middle class relies on private treatment for quality treatment.

There are many medical services in the country now. Many people refrain from seeking medical treatment because they cannot afford it. Irregularities and mismanagement in the health sector are increasing in the country. Reports about this are often published in the media. Private investment in the health sector has increased a lot. Initiatives need to be taken to ensure universal health care. Whether health insurance can be introduced nationally can be actively considered. We have to build proper management in healthcare.

We believe that it is possible to provide better health care in the existing system if the management is sound and if irregularities and corruption are curbed with a strong hand. We want people not to be destitute when it comes to getting health care. Adequate and quality service should be provided to all as per requirement. In this case no discrimination is desirable.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reduce cost of treatment
Sri Lanka on edge of bankruptcy
In search of ensuring health and welfare for all
Our planet, our health
Unlock the potentials of blue economy
Draft income tax law needs overhauling
Avoid climate catastrophe
ESG to adapt business with changing global environment


Latest News
Next Population Census on June 15-21
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
Pakistan SC restores assembly, orders no-confidence vote for Saturday
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
32 universities to take admission test under cluster system
Israel's PM Bennett loses majority after MP quits coalition
Mominul refuses to give up hopes to win 2nd Test
Take stern action against dishonest business syndicates: President
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
Most Read News
Putin says Ukraine behind 'crude and cynical' provocations in Bucha
FM’s comment on election proves AL seeks foreigners’ favour
DU admission tests to start from June 3
Five humanitarian corridors planned in eastern region of Luhansk
Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Prime accused Ashish arrested after 24 yrs
Man killed in Dinajpur road mishap
World Health Day on Thursday
Woman, son among 3 killed in Manikganj road accident
Russia UN envoy says 600,000 'evacuated' from Ukraine, denies 'coercion'
President, PM hail National Export Trophy winners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft