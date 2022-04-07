

Sri Lanka on edge of bankruptcy



The situation is so dire that Sri Lanka does not have enough foreign exchange to import daily necessities. That's why the price of daily goods in Sri Lanka is much higher now. The country is facing a severe fuel crisis. To cope up with the situation the Sri Lankan government deployed the military army in every patrol pump of the country.



Sri Lankan government hasn't enough money to import paper so there school examination has already been canceled. With the country's lucrative tourism industry and foreign workers remittances sapped by the pandemic, credit ratings agencies moved to downgrade Sri Lanka and effectively locked it out of international capital markets.



In the last 15 years, Sri Lanka has undertaken several mega projects including seaports, airports, road construction and so on. The experts are saying, most of these projects are totally unnecessary.



Sri Lanka has borrowed huge sums of money from various sources to implement these projects. But most of these projects were not economically viable. Hambantota seaports and airports are among the projects that pose the biggest threat to Sri Lanka. Hambantota Airport is actually unused because most of the airlines do not want to go there.



Another ambitious project is the Colombo Port City. Colombo Port City is a project to build a ultramodern city by creating artificial land in the middle of the sea. Sri Lankan government wanted to make this city commercial and touristical city look like Dubai, Singapore or Hong Kong. They are implementing this plan in a joint venture with China. The Colombo City budget is estimated at 1.5 billion US dollar. And it will take 25 years to complete. But by then it seems that there will be an extreme famine in Sri Lanka.



For the last 15 years, this economic crisis has been growing up in Sri Lanka, nothing has happened at overnight. The several governments of Sri Lanka have continuously taken debts from various domestic and foreign sources.



For the last 15 years, they have focused on borrowing instead of investing. Over the last decade, Sri Lanka has debted about 5 billion dollars from China. Only 10 percent of Sri Lanka's debt has been borrowed from China. Sovereign bonds are one of the main sources of Sri Lanka's debt.



According to economists, such sovereign bonds are sold when the expenditure exceeds from the income of a country. About 47 percent of Sri Lanka's total debt has been taken through these sovereign bonds.



But Sri Lanka will not be able to repay these debts at all this year because they haven't enough reserves. They have only around 2 billion US dollars in reserves that are why the country is not able to import fuel oil and other necessity goods. The total debt of Sri Lanka is around 45 billion US dollars.



Sri Lanka is plagued by debt and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has decided to reduce VAT and taxes in 2019. Everyone was surprised at this move. The main reason for the reduction of VAT and tax was to give impetus to the economy. But within a few days, the corona virus pandemic began to worldwide. Reducing income tax and VAT reduces the government's revenue by up to 25 percent.



Successive COVID-19 lockdowns since March 2020 resulted in the tourism sector grinding to a complete halt, depriving thousands of people of their livelihoods. Sri Lanka's large foreign exchange supply comes from the country's tourism sector.



Due to the corona virus epidemic, the country's tourism sector was shut down for about 2 years. As a result, the country suffered economically a lot from all sides.



In 2019, the Sri Lankan government banned the use of chemical fertilizers in agriculture and made organic farming compulsory. This has a direct negative impact on agriculture. At that time rice production in Sri Lanka decreased 20 percent.



Organic farming has also a negative impact on Sri Lankan tea production. Sri Lanka earned a lot of foreign exchange by exporting tea. Even they are also incurring loss to tea production. According experts, before the beginning of organic farming they don't do the enough research on it.



The current situation of hospitals in Sri Lanka is worse. They are running out of medicine, schools are running out of paper for exams, People are not getting food etc. There is only wailing and crisis all around in Sri Lanka. And as frustration is growing, people are trying to leave the country. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says, the current situation is due to the 2019 bombings and Covid-19. But the people are reluctant to accept this bullshit.

At present, US 1 dollar converted into about 300 Sri Lankan rupees. Still their currency values continue to collapse. According to economists, Sri Lanka can emerge from this crisis through medium and long term steps. They need to amplify their export income and push up their foreign investment. At this moment, there is no alternative for Sri Lanka to reduce spending in unnecessary sectors. Otherwise Sri Lanka will go the edge of bankruptcy.

Rifat Hossen, Columnist and Student, Department of Sociology, University of Chittagong.













