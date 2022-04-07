

Our planet, our health



The World Health Day is being observed since 1950, though it was decided to celebrate it on April 7, 1948, marking the first health conference of WHO.



The day provides us an opportunity to focus our attention to important public health issues. Our political, social and commercial decisions have influenced climate and health crisis. Extreme weather condition, depletion of land and scarcity of water has displaced people from their habitats and influenced their health. Over 90% people take breaths amid unhealthy air due to burning of fossil fuel. Diseases like cancer and cardiovascular are spreading due to emission of greenhouse gas worldwide. Mosquitoes are spreading more diseases quickly than in the past. According to an estimate of WHO, over 13 million people die of problems caused by environmental pollution every year around the world.



Now time has come to take necessary steps regarding health for the welfare of our present and future generations for building a sustainable society without violating environmental rules. The main objective of health economics is to ensure required health care for people with tolerable expenditure from service seekers.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has drawn the attention of people around the globe for taking urgent steps for keeping our dear earth and people healthy. Hence, WHO is trying to make movement aimed at building a healthy society. Hence, the theme for the day this year has been selected as 'Our Planet, Our Health'.



About 15% of our country's people suffered financially and 64 lakh people are becoming poorer every year for bearing high medical expenditure as the cost of medical treatment is very high in the country. According to a report titled 'Building Awareness of Universal Health Coverage: Advancing the Agenda Forward, 2019, per head personal health-related expenditure is 69.3% in Bangladesh, which is the highest in the South Asian region.



According to that information, inadequate spending, lack of control in government spending, less allocation in budget, not distributing properly in line with allocation, additional pocket money, huge gap between government and pocket money, control-less private health sector, lack of interest in health insurance, reduction of funding by donor agencies and inadequate participation of private organizations are among the challenges in the country's health sector. According to research findings, about 60% people get health related services from uncontrolled sector. About 14% services come from the government sector, while 26% from the private sector.



AYUNS thinks that we can achieve substantial progress in our health sector if we can develop the natural sector. Hence, AYUNS attaches importance on carrying out research on large scale basis on the sector. At the moment, there is less research on the sector in our country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself stressed on carrying out research on medical science.



While addressing a programme at Osmany Memorial Auditorium in the capital, the Prime Minister being virtually connected from her Ganobhaban office recently stressed on carrying out more such research in the country, it can take our country ahead. Mentioning that there has been less research in medical sector, she called for taking special steps for increasing research in the medical science sector.



Recently, a group of Bangladeshi scientists following research managed to unearth the reason of the situation in which a person is affected by diabetes. Dr Madhu S Mallo, visiting professor of BIRDEM and former Assistant Professor of Harvard Medical School, USA, headed the research team. While publishing the research finding at a press conference at BIRDEM in Dhaka, the team hoped that their finding will help to a large extent to find out measures aimed at checking diabetes and in its treatment.



I think that if all concerned come forward and play their due role on conducting research on medical science, their research findings will help play a significant role in improving the condition of the country's health sector, including facing complex diseases.

Dr Samir Kumar Saha is former Executive Director of Public Health Foundation, Bangladesh











