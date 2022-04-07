Three ‘commit suicide’ in Barishal, Pirojpur

Three people including an elderly woman and an SSC examinee have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Pirojpur, on Monday.

BARISHAL: Two people including an elderly woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Sadar and Agailjhara upazilas of the district on Monday.

A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sadar Upazila of the district in the morning.

Deceased Shawon Hawlader, 19, was the son of Manik Hawlader, a resident of Ward No. 1 Badiullah Village under Tungibaria Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Shawon hanged himself from a mango tree nearby the house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Airport Police Station (PS) Md Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, an elderly woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Rabeya Begum, 80, was the wife of late Karim Ali, a resident of Jebsen Village under Bakal Union in the upazila.

The deceased's son Motaleb Paik said his mother had been suffering from various diseases for long.

However, she hanged herself from a mango tree nearby the house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Agailjhara PS in this connection.

Agailjhara PS OC (Investigation) Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: An SSC examinee has reportedly committed suicide in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Raihan Khan, 16, son of Shahidul islam Pintu, a resdent of Dhaoa Village in the upazila. He was an SSC examinee from Dhaoa Rajpasha Adarsha High School in the area this year.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Raihan fell in love with a madrasa girl in the area. As he was rejected from the girl, he drank pesticide in the morning out of grief.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted him to the SBMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Raihan died at the SBMCH at noon while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.