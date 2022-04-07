Video
Thursday, 7 April, 2022, 10:55 PM
Home Countryside

136 Rohingyas nabbed at Ukhiya

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 253
Our Correspondent

UKHIYA,  COX'S BAZAR, Apr 6: As many as 106 Rohingays of different age groups were arrested on Monday while roaming at different places leaving their respective camps, including Kutupalong, in Ukhiya Upazila of the district.
Police said the detained Rohingyas left the camps early in the morning with a view to moving to different places of the country. Police then set up a check-post at Ukhiya Bazar and caught the absconding Rohingyas.
The detained were subsequently sent to a transit camp after taking legal steps, said Officer-in-Charge of Ukhiya Police Station Ahamed Sanjur Morshed.


