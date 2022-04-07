Labourer killed as he falls under wood

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Apr 6: A labourer was killed while loading woods in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Masum, 30, son of Chandu Mia of Bashuri Village at Suthiakathi Union of Nesarabad Upazila.

Locals said, along with other labourers, Masum were loading woods on a trawler in Bailey Bridge area of the village. Suddenly his feet slipped, and he got injured under the wood. Instantly, he was rescued and was brought to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex in a critical condition where on-duty doctor Nazrul Islam declared him dead.













