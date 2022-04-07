Road mishaps claim 11 lives

A total of 11 people including four students have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Gopalganj, Manikganj, Natore, Patuakhali, Chuadanga, Dinajpur and Joypurhat, in two days.

GOPALGANJ: Two students were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Minhaz Mina, 18, son of Mahbub Mina, and Tanvir Molla, son of Rokit Molla. They hailed from Bhandarkhola Village in Mollahat Upazila of Bagerhat District. Mihaz was a tenth grader at a local high school while Tanvir was an intermediate second year student of Government Bangabandhu College in Gopalganj.

Police sources said a Khulna-bound bus hit a motorcycle carrying the duo from the opposite direction in Pathalia area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at around 6pm, leaving Minhaz dead on the spot and Tanvir critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Tanvir dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) SM Ripon confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 38, could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manikganj Sadar PS Abdur Rouf Sarker said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Selfi Paribahan' hit a Paturia-bound motorcycle in Muljan area on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at around 2:30pm, leaving the motorcyclist dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers seized the bus but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.

Filing of a case with Golra Highway PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A man was killed in a road accident in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Foez Uddin Mona, 55, son of late Gul Mahmud, a resident of Panchshisha Village in the upazila. He was a cattle trader by profession.

Police and local sources said a three-wheeler overturned in Noya Bazar area at around 9:30am after its driver lost control over the steering, which left its passenger Foez dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members as per their request.

Bonpara Highway PS OC Keramot Ali confirmed the incident.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Dilip Pal, 68, son Upendra Pal, a resident of Rajnagar Village in the upazila. He was a fruit seller at Boga Bazar.

Police and local sources said a tomtom (local vehicle) collided with an easy-bike in Bauphal Fire Service Station area on the Kalaiya-Boga Highway at around 10am, which left easy-bike passenger Dilip Pal critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Dilip Pal succumbed to his injuries at SBMCH at around 12:30pm while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the tomtom and the easy-bike but drivers of both the vehicle managed to flee the scene.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

CHUADANGA: Three people have been killed in two separate road accidents in Alamdanga and Jibannagar upazilas of the district on Monday.

A truck driver and his assistant were killed in a road accident in Alamdanga Upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Al Amin, a truck driver from Ibrahimpur Village under Damurhuda Upazila in the district, and his assistant Ashikur Rahman, a resident of the same village.

Alamdanga PS OC Saiful Islam said a road accident occurred when the driver of a truck lost control over the steering and fell into a roadside ditch in front of the Srirampur Community Clinic on the Kushtia-Alamdanga Road in the afternoon, which left both the driver and his assistant dead on the spot, said, BSS reports.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies, the OC added.

Meanwhile, a man was killed in another road accident in Jibannagar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hasan Ali, son of Ali Ahmed, a resident of Goalpara Village in Damurhuda Upazila of the district. He was a tractor driver by profession.

Police and local sources said a tractor fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in the upazila at around 8am, which left its driver dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

DINAJPUR: Two people have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in Chiribandar and Parbatipur upazilas of the district on Monday.

A young man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Chirirbandar Upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Sanwar Hossain, 20, son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Purba Viail Village under Viail Union in the upazila. He was a twelfth grader at Chirirbandar Degree College.

The injured persons are Nayek Rahman, 25, son of Ekramul Haque of Nanderai Village, and Khokon Roy, 16, son of Subrata Kumar of Rajapur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said two motorcycles were collided head-on in Hazir Mor Petrol Pump area on the Dinajpur-Parbatipur Regional Road under Abdulpur Union in the upazila at around 3pm, which left Sanwar dead on the spot and two other motorcyclists injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the injured were taken to Chirirbandar Upazila Health Complex first and later, both of them were shifted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Chirirbandar PS OC Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident.

Earlier, A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nur Amin, 33, son of Dan Box, a resident of Jagannatpur Village under Rampur Union in the upazila. He was the helper of a pickup van by profession.

The pickup van driver Md Alam, 28, and another man, named Md Imran, 27, were also injured in the accident.

Police and local sources said a pickup van hit hard a roadside tree in Bhabanipur area at around 6:30am after its driver lost control over the steering, which left its helper Nur dead on the spot and two others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Locals rescued injured Md Alam and Md Imran, and took them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Bhabanipur Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Abul Bashar confirmed the incident.

JOYPURHAT: A former engineer of Panchbibi Upazila LGED was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Halimur Rashid, 60, a resident of Housing Estate area under Joypurhat Municipality.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle hit Halimur Rashid in the morning when he was crossing a road in Housing Estate area, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Joypurhat Sadar Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Alamgir Jahan confirmed the incident.









