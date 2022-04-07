Youth found dead in Barishal

BARISHAL, Apr 6: Police recovered the body of a youth from a residential hotel in the city on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Rubel Khandaker, son of Latif Khandaker, a resident of Elencha Village in Bakerganj Upazila of the district. He was a fish trader by profession.

Police sources said Rubel was found dead in a room at Hotel Swadhin Park in Rupatali area of the city in the evening.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Police Station Azimul Karim confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.









