Thursday, 7 April, 2022, 10:55 PM
Home Countryside

Training on ‘Fact-checking on health journalism’ ends in Pirojpur

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 273
Our Correspondent      

The training on 'Fact-checking and verification techniques on heath journalism' going on at the training centre of Dak Diye Jai in Pirojpur Town on Tuesday evening. photo: observer

The training on 'Fact-checking and verification techniques on heath journalism' going on at the training centre of Dak Diye Jai in Pirojpur Town on Tuesday evening. photo: observer

PIROJPUR, Apr 6: A two-day training on 'Fact-checking and verification techniques on heath journalism' ended in the district on Tuesday evening.
The training course was organized by Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) in Association with Asia Foundation. It was arranged at the training centre of Dak Diye Jai (DDJ), a local NGO.
Cyber securities, effective and optimum use of most modern electronic devices, checking and re-checking information were highlighted at the training course.
Fake and intentional news re-checking tools must have to be used for overcoming false, fake information, it was stressed. Every journalist needs to be equipped with proper electronic tools and devices.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammed Jahedur Rahman was chief guest at the inaugural session while Mayor of Pirojpur Municipality Alhaj Md Habibur Rahman Malek was present as special guest. Civil Surgeon Dr. Md Hasanat Yousuf Zaki presided over the training.  
Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Administration) Mollah Azad Hossain and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Bashir Ahmed were chief guest and special guest respectively at the closing session.  Chief Executive Officer of BNNRC  AHM Bazlur Rahman was in the chair.
A total of 25 Journalists from six districts of the division including print, electronic and on-line main stream media took part in the training.  They were from Barishal, Bhola, Barguna, Jhalakhati, Patuakhali, and Pirojpur.


