Thursday, 7 April, 2022, 10:54 PM
Home Countryside

Four get life term for killing easy-bike driver

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 290
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Apr 6:  A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced four youths to life-term of imprisonment for killing an easy-bike driver in 2018.
Judge of Jananirapatta Bighnakari Apradh Daman Tribunal Md Sayeduzzaman Hero handed down the verdict in presence of three accused.
The condemned convicts are Md Babu Hossain alias Babu, Zahedul Islam Nayon, Foysal Howlader and Abu Raihan. Of them, Abu Raihan was absconding after getting bail in the murder case.
The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.
According to the prosecution, the accused kidnapped easy-bike driver Mehedi Hasan Rabbi, son of Abdur Rahim Bapery, a tenant of Gallamary area, in guise of passengers and snatched away his easy-bike near Kaia Bazar area on August 10, 2018.
Earlier, Mehedi Hasan Rabbi went outside along with easy-bike in the evening, saying he is going to Kaiabazar area on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway carrying four passengers. Since evening he was        missing.
Later, police recovered his body in the morning on August 11 near Kuwait Mosque in Kholabaria Mouja under Labonchara Police Station (PS).
Rabbi's father Rahim Bapery filed a murder case with Labonchara PS in this connection.
On August 13, police seized the easy-bike from a rice mill and arrested Sohel, Babu Hossain, Zahidul Islam Nayon, Md Foysal and Abu Rayhan. They confessed of snatching the easy-bike after strangling its driver.
On January 31 in 2019, Sub-Inspector of Labonchara PS and investigation officer of the murder case pressed the charge-sheet to Metropolitan Magistrate Court accusing them.


