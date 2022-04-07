Thrust on echo tourism management to protect biodiversity of Sundarban



KU VC Prof Dr Mahmud Hossain and Chief of Party of BETCA Cris Shick signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. photo: observer

He was speaking at the session of MoU signing between KU and Bangladesh Echo tourism and Conservation Alliance (BECA) at his office.

In order to strengthen echo tourism and other related issues for researches in the Sundarban, the BECA signed MoU with the help of USAID.

KU VC Prof Dr Mahmud Hossain and Chief of Party of BECA Cris Shick signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

After signing the MoU, the VC said that huge opportunity for researches will increase in the academic field.

The MoU aims to enhance capability of tourism with the Sundarban and other preserved tourist spots, to protect biodiversity of forest and management development of natural resources and to develop livelihood of people who are dependent on the Sundarban; researchers will also get opportunity to enhance development of the mangrove forest.

Acting Registrar Prof Khan Golam Quddus, Head of Forestry and Wood Technology Discipline Prof Dr Md Iftekhar Shams, Vice-President of USA Miles Partnership Cris Adams and Director of Conservation and Community Development of Salimer International Cloey King, among others, were present during the signing ceremony.









