Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 April, 2022, 10:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

MoU Signed Between KU And BECA

Thrust on echo tourism management to protect biodiversity of Sundarban

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 316
Our Correspondent

KU VC Prof Dr Mahmud Hossain and Chief of Party of BETCA Cris Shick signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. photo: observer

KU VC Prof Dr Mahmud Hossain and Chief of Party of BETCA Cris Shick signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. photo: observer

KHULNA, Apr 6: Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Khulna University (KU) Prof Dr Mahmud Hossain stressed the need of echo tourism management to protect biodiversity of the Sundarban, the largest mangrove forest of the world.
He was speaking at the session of MoU signing between KU and Bangladesh Echo tourism and Conservation Alliance (BECA) at his office.
In order to strengthen echo tourism and other related issues for researches in the Sundarban, the BECA signed MoU with the help of USAID.
KU VC Prof Dr Mahmud Hossain and Chief of Party of BECA Cris Shick signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.
After signing the MoU,  the VC said that huge opportunity for researches will increase in the academic field.
The MoU aims to enhance capability of tourism with the Sundarban and other preserved tourist spots, to protect biodiversity of forest and management development of natural resources and to develop livelihood of people who are dependent on the Sundarban; researchers will also get opportunity to enhance development of the mangrove forest.
Acting Registrar Prof Khan Golam Quddus, Head of Forestry and Wood Technology Discipline Prof Dr Md Iftekhar Shams, Vice-President of USA Miles Partnership Cris Adams and Director of Conservation and Community Development of Salimer International Cloey King, among others, were present during the signing ceremony.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three ‘commit suicide’ in Barishal, Pirojpur
136 Rohingyas nabbed at Ukhiya
The 91st birthday of Suchitra Sen was observed in Pabna
Labourer killed as he falls under wood
Road mishaps claim 11 lives
Youth found dead in Barishal
Training on ‘Fact-checking on health journalism’ ends in Pirojpur
Four get life term for killing easy-bike driver


Latest News
Next Population Census on June 15-21
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
Pakistan SC restores assembly, orders no-confidence vote for Saturday
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
32 universities to take admission test under cluster system
Israel's PM Bennett loses majority after MP quits coalition
Mominul refuses to give up hopes to win 2nd Test
Take stern action against dishonest business syndicates: President
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
Most Read News
Putin says Ukraine behind 'crude and cynical' provocations in Bucha
FM’s comment on election proves AL seeks foreigners’ favour
DU admission tests to start from June 3
Five humanitarian corridors planned in eastern region of Luhansk
Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Prime accused Ashish arrested after 24 yrs
Man killed in Dinajpur road mishap
World Health Day on Thursday
Woman, son among 3 killed in Manikganj road accident
Russia UN envoy says 600,000 'evacuated' from Ukraine, denies 'coercion'
President, PM hail National Export Trophy winners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft