Politics, nat’l policy go hand in hand: Modi

NEW DELHI, Apr 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not differentiate between politics and nation-building and is committed to the upliftment of marginalised, socially and economically deprived, and women. "For us, politics and national policy go hand in hand," he said in his address to the party workers on the BJP's foundation day.

Modi said the policy of India-first and self-reliance have given the country a chance to forge ahead without giving in to any pressure. "Today, there is an India which stands firm for its interests, without any fear or pressure. When the whole world is divided into two opposite poles, India is being seen as a country which can speak firmly and of humanity." He said the country today has intent, policy, decision-making ability, and determination for setting goals and accomplishing them.

Modi's comments come against the backdrop of the mounting pressure from the US and other Western countries to take a tougher position against Moscow in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. -HT