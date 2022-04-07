Video
Maradona's 1986 World Cup 'hand of God' jersey to be auctioned

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258

NEW YORK, APR 6: The jersey worn by Diego Maradona when he scored twice against England in the 1986 World Cup, including the infamous "hand of God" goal, is to be auctioned off later this month, Sotheby's announced Wednesday.
The blue number 10 shirt has been owned since the end of the controversial World Cup encounter by opposing midfielder Steve Hodge, who swapped his jersey with Maradona after England lost 2-1.
The quarter-final showdown, one of the most memorable in World Cup history, held particular significance for Argentina as it was played only four years after they lost the Falklands war.
The match became etched in football folklore for Maradona's two goals -- one notorious and one sublime -- in Mexico City's seething Aztec Stadium.
The first came shortly after half-time when Hodge, on the edge of the England penalty area, intercepted a pass and flicked the ball back towards goal.
Maradona, running into the box, rose with England's goalkeeper Peter Shilton and punched the ball into the net. England were incensed and complained to officials who, believing Maradona had headed the ball, allowed the goal to stand.    -AFP



