Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 April, 2022, 10:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

De Bruyne gives ManC slender lead over stubborn Atletico

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 263

MANCHESTER, APR 6: Pep Guardiola praised Manchester City's patience after Kevin De Bruyne broke Atletico Madrid's stubborn resistence to clinch a 1-0 win in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg.
Guardiola's side spent much of the night banging their heads against the red and white wall of Atletico's massed defence at the Etihad Stadium.
But Guardiola sent on Phil Foden midway through the second half and his sublime pass teed up De Bruyne to finally reward City for their territorial dominance.
"I didn't expect to win three or four nil. I knew who we were facing. They have been together for many years," Guardiola said.
"They defend so well, so compact and so deep. We were patient. You have to be against these teams. They want you to be anxious.
"It's a good result. Unfortunately we had a couple more chances with Kevin to score again."
While Guardiola launched a water bottle in a frenzied celebration that underlined what a testing night it had been for his team, the City boss knows the tie is far from over.
"Even a 1-0 lead going to Madrid is tough," Guardiola said.
"We have to control our emotions. It will be a good test for us, our maturity. We will try to score and win the game."
At the start of a season-defining 11 days for treble-chasing City, this was a qualified success that justified their patient performance.
But Atletico have already knocked out Manchester United in the last 16 this season, while Liverpool fell victim to Diego Simeone's side when the Reds were the holders in 2019-20.
The Spanish champions will believe they can cause another surprise in the second leg in Madrid on April 13.
"It's clear we were playing against an extraordinary opponent. We have to use a great way of defending and without being embarrassed," Simeone said.
"We need to be better, see if we can have the ball a bit more in the second leg. Perhaps we can create more difficulties. We are still in the tie."
City have no margin for error over the next two weeks as the Premier League leaders host Liverpool, just a point behind them in the title race, on Sunday.
They head to Madrid next week before facing Liverpool again in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley three days later.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Maradona's 1986 World Cup 'hand of God' jersey to be auctioned
De Bruyne gives ManC slender lead over stubborn Atletico
Youth and Sports Ministry celebrate National and Int'l Sports Day
Thirteen players share lead in rating chess
BKSP emerge champions in exhibition basketball tournament
Australia thump Pakistan in T20I
Kings face Sheikh Jamal DC today
Joy's big jump in ICC Test rankings


Latest News
Next Population Census on June 15-21
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
Pakistan SC restores assembly, orders no-confidence vote for Saturday
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
32 universities to take admission test under cluster system
Israel's PM Bennett loses majority after MP quits coalition
Mominul refuses to give up hopes to win 2nd Test
Take stern action against dishonest business syndicates: President
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
Most Read News
Putin says Ukraine behind 'crude and cynical' provocations in Bucha
FM’s comment on election proves AL seeks foreigners’ favour
DU admission tests to start from June 3
Five humanitarian corridors planned in eastern region of Luhansk
Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Prime accused Ashish arrested after 24 yrs
Man killed in Dinajpur road mishap
World Health Day on Thursday
Woman, son among 3 killed in Manikganj road accident
Russia UN envoy says 600,000 'evacuated' from Ukraine, denies 'coercion'
President, PM hail National Export Trophy winners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft