Thursday, 7 April, 2022, 10:54 PM
Youth and Sports Ministry celebrate National and Int'l Sports Day

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262

The Ministry of Youth and Sports celebrated the National and International Sports Day 2022 with due dignity through various programs.
The theme of this year's day is "Let's all play together, build a drug free society".
On the occasion of the day, a colourful procession was brought out from the Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex to the National Sports Council (NSC) Tower in the capital on Wednesday morning.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, announced the official inauguration of the procession as the chief guest. Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin was present as special guest.
The procession was attended by officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and various departments under it, leaders of various sports federations, athletes and sports organizers.
After the procession, a discussion meeting was held at Sheikh Kamal Auditorium of NSC on the occasion of the day.
The State Minister for Youth and Sports extended heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all the athletes, sports organizers, coaches, officials and all concerned on occasion of National and International Sports Day.
Apart from the Youth and Sports Ministry, different sports federations also celebrated the National and International Sports Day by holding various programs.     -BSS


