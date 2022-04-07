Video
Thirteen players share lead in rating chess

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 269

Thirteen players are sharing lead in the points table with maximum three points after the third round games of International Rating Chess tournament now being held at Bangladesh Chess Federation hall-room and conference room of National Sports council old building.
They are GM Ziaur Rahman, GM Enamul Hossain Razib, IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin, FM Mehdi Hasan Parag, FM Khandekar Aminul Islam, CM Sharif Hossain, FM Sheikh Nasir Ahmed, CM Sadnan Hasan Dihan, CM Manon Reja Neer, FM Mohammad Javed, CM Md Shawket Bin Osman Shaon, Jabed Al Azad and Aminul Islam.
Six players are sharing the second position with 2.5 points. They are IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman, WFM Noshin Anjum, Sakline Mostafa Sajid, Abzid Rahman, Avik Sarker and Asif Mahmud.
In the day's third round matches held on Wednesday with GM Zia beat CM Mahtabuddin Ahmed, GM Razib beat FM Saif Uddin, Sakline split point with IM Fahad, IM Mimhaz beat Gazi Salah Uddin, FM Parag beat Mohammed Shaker Ullah, FM Amin beat Mukitul Islam Ripon, CM Sharif beat Dewan Shahidul Amin, FM Nasir defeated Feroz Ahmed, CM Dihan outclassed Azmaeen Parvez Sayor, CM Neer overpowered Nurul Islam Emon, FM Mahfuz outplayed Aminul Islam, FM Javed beat Ruhul Amin, CM Shaon edged past Raju Ahmed, Jabed beat Shawkat Ali Sheikh, WFM Noshin defeated Gias Uddin, Abzid outclassed Wadifa Ahmed, Avik beat Abdul Momin and Asif defeated Mahbubur Rahman.
The fourth round games start today (Thursday) from 2 PM at the same
venues.     -BSS


