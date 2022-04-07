BKSP emerge champions in exhibition basketball tournament

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) emerged champions in the National and International Sports Day Exhibition Basketball tournament beating Old DOHS by 29-27 points held on Wednesday at Dhanmondi Basketball gymnasium in the city.

Bangladesh Basketball Federation's (BBF) General Secretary South Asian Basketball Association's Secretary General and Bangladesh Olympic Association's Treasurer AK Sarkar was present as the chief guest and distributed the prizes after the match.

The BBF organised the exhibition match marking the National and International Sports Day.

BBF's member and media committee's member secretary Ranjit Chandra Das, member Mahmudur Rahman and AKM Habibur Rahman Jhountu were, among others, also present

-BSS












