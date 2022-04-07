Video
Kings face Sheikh Jamal DC today

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 278

Star-studded Bashundhara Kings take on Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in a match of 11th round of TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football scheduled to be held today (Thursday) at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.
The match kicks off at 3.30 pm.
The defending champions Bashundhara Kings currently maintained their domination in the league table with 25 points from 10 matches while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club following the leaders with 20 points playing the same number of matches.
In the day's second match of 11th round fixture, Abahani Limited, Dhaka meet Uttar Baridhara Club to be held at Sylhet district Stadium in Sylhet.
The match will begin at 4.15 pm.
The six times league champions Abahani Limited stand at third position in the league table with 19 points from 10 matches while Uttar Baridhara Club places at ninth position in the table with eight points playing the same number of outings.     -BSS


