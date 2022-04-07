

Joy's big jump in ICC Test rankings

The visitors were skittled out for 53 in the second innings to loss the Test by 220 runs but for Joy it was a match to remember.

He struck a brilliant 137 in the first innings of that Test and thereby became the first Bangladesh batter to score a Test century against South Africa. His maiden century in just his third Test helped him jump 37 spots to No.66.

Thanks to Joy's knock, Bangladesh put up 298 in the first innings but still conceded 69-run lead as South Africa posted 367. There was chance for Joy to carry the bat throughout the innings but in a bid to score runs quickly after the fall of ninth wicket, he got out as the last batter.

In the second innings, Joy failed to replicate the performance of first innings, being out on 4.

Amongst the Bangladeshi cricketers, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the other one to make notable progress. He jumped four places to reach at 31st position along with England fast bowler Chris Woakes, thanks to his six wickets in the match (three each in both innings). -BSS











Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy made a giant leap in ICC Test rankings amid his side's big defeat to South Africa in the first Test in Durban.The visitors were skittled out for 53 in the second innings to loss the Test by 220 runs but for Joy it was a match to remember.He struck a brilliant 137 in the first innings of that Test and thereby became the first Bangladesh batter to score a Test century against South Africa. His maiden century in just his third Test helped him jump 37 spots to No.66.Thanks to Joy's knock, Bangladesh put up 298 in the first innings but still conceded 69-run lead as South Africa posted 367. There was chance for Joy to carry the bat throughout the innings but in a bid to score runs quickly after the fall of ninth wicket, he got out as the last batter.In the second innings, Joy failed to replicate the performance of first innings, being out on 4.Amongst the Bangladeshi cricketers, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the other one to make notable progress. He jumped four places to reach at 31st position along with England fast bowler Chris Woakes, thanks to his six wickets in the match (three each in both innings). -BSS