Mashrafe, Chirag lead Rupganj to victory in DPL

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 314

Player of the match Masrafe Bin Mortaza of Legends of Rupganj. photo: BCB

Player of the match Masrafe Bin Mortaza of Legends of Rupganj. photo: BCB

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza claimed 4-38 which was complemented by Indian recruit Chirag Jani's 72 as Legends of Rupganj recorded a hard-fought two-wicket victory against Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Sangstha in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Chirag Jani also bagged 3-51 in bowling to help Mashrafe and wrap up Khelaghar innings for 198 in 48 overs. Amit Mojumdar was the top-scorer with 59 while Hasanuzzaman made 29.
Despite getting a smaller target to chase, Rupganj stumbled, losing two openers cheaply but Chirag held together the innings. However despite his effort, the middle order crumbled in pressure.
Chirag kept his cool and found a support in Tanbir Haider. Together they played with caution and aggression to help Rupganj race to the victory with three balls to spare. Chirag hit seven fours and two sixes for his 78 ball-72 while Tanbir was not out on 51.

City Club stuns Shinepukur
Opener Shahriar Komol struck a 55-run knock as City Club secured a four-wicket win over Shinpukur Cricket Club in the day's other match of DPL at BKSP-4 ground Wednesday.
City Club who promoted to DPL for the first time after 13 years, grabbed their second victory in the league by virtue of beating Shinepukur. Earlier, they stunned Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Sangstha.
Electing to bat first, Shinepukur were bowled out for 175 in 47.2 overs with captain Sajjadul haque making highest 37. Opener Rakin Ahmed scored 35.
City'd Rabiul Islam was the most successful bowler with 3-18. He was ably supported by Aminur Rahman and Shahriar Alam who both scalped two wickets apiece.
Thanks to opener Komol's 55, City overhauled the target with 179-6 in 40.4 overs. Zakirul Islam made 46 and Ashik-ul-Alam Naeem contributed with 44. Tasamul Haque grabbed 3-21 but it went in vein.     -BSS


