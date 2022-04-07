FSIBL opens branch at Moheshkhali



Among others, Md. Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director, Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director along with other high officials were present in the occasion. A Doa Mahfil was organised in this regard. First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) inaugurated Moheshkhali Branch at Rabeya Super Market, Moheshkhali, Coxsbazar on Wednesday, says a press release.Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Directorof the Bank inaugurated the branch through video conference.Among others, Md. Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director, Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director along with other high officials were present in the occasion. A Doa Mahfil was organised in this regard.