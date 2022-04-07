

ONE Bank signs agreement with Academia

ONE Bank Limited recently signed an Agreement with Academia. Under this Agreement, both parties will work together for digitization of payment collection and operational management through OK EMS (Education Management Solution). Academia will be able to manage their all operational activities and students will be facilitated to pay their all types of fees through OK Wallet without any hassle at anytime from anywhere, says a press release.Md. Monzur Mofiz, Managing Director of ONE Bank Limited and Mr. Md. Kutub Uddin, Managing Director of Academia signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The high officials of both the organizations were also present the ceremony.