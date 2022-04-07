Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 April, 2022, 10:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD economy to suffer if Ukraine war lingers, spreads: BB

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh may suffer a significant economic setback if the Russia-Ukraine war lingers and propagates in other countries, said a Bangladesh Bank (BB) quarterly report released on Monday.
The central bank, however, does not think that the existing pattern of war would put any major impact on the country's economic growth, said the report. On February 24, 2022, Russia started military attacks in Ukraine amid the latter's move to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).
Instead of seeing any major effect of the present nature of war, the central bank, based on the existing economic and global situation, forecasted that the growth momentum was expected to be stronger in the rest of the current fiscal year, hinging upon growth supportive fiscal and monetary measures, growing external and internal demand, improving Covid situation and rising business confidence.
The government has targeted to achieve 7.2 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the fiscal year 2021-2022. In FY21, the growth was 6.94 per cent.
The projected growth for the current fiscal year, however, may face headwinds from many factors, including unfavourable outcomes of the Russia-Ukraine war and elevated global commodity prices, the BB said.
'Given Bangladesh's relatively smaller trade linkage with Russia and Ukraine, the direct adverse impact of the war on Bangladesh is expected to be modest,' the BB report said. 'However, if the conflict lingers and propagates in other countries, the damaging effects of the war on Bangladesh might be nontrivial,' the central bank said.
'Moreover, the sharpening of global energy and non-energy commodity price spikes caused by the Russia-Ukraine war may translate into domestic prices and create an unfavourable position in the balance of payments in the coming months,' the BB said.
The central bank said, 'A coordinated fiscal-monetary policy action is needed to anchor inflation expectation and continue the growth momentum in the near and medium term.'
As per the official data, the country's inflation as measured by the consumer price index on point-to-point basis surged to 6.71 per cent in February 2022 from 5.86 per cent in January. The 12 month average inflation reached 5.69 per cent in February from 5.62 per cent in January.
On the other hand, the country's trade deficit reached $18.7 billion in the first seven months of FY22 against $10.27 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL opens branch at Moheshkhali
ONE Bank signs agreement with Academia
EBL ATM network linked with Bangabandhu Satellite-1
ADB trims Asia growth forecast as price pressures rise
BD economy to suffer if Ukraine war lingers, spreads: BB
Most firm managements lack cybersecurity awareness: Survey
BB prepares for issuing digital bank licence
Nagad holds workshop on money laundering


Latest News
Next Population Census on June 15-21
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
Pakistan SC restores assembly, orders no-confidence vote for Saturday
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
32 universities to take admission test under cluster system
Israel's PM Bennett loses majority after MP quits coalition
Mominul refuses to give up hopes to win 2nd Test
Take stern action against dishonest business syndicates: President
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
Most Read News
Putin says Ukraine behind 'crude and cynical' provocations in Bucha
FM’s comment on election proves AL seeks foreigners’ favour
DU admission tests to start from June 3
Five humanitarian corridors planned in eastern region of Luhansk
Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Prime accused Ashish arrested after 24 yrs
Man killed in Dinajpur road mishap
World Health Day on Thursday
Woman, son among 3 killed in Manikganj road accident
Russia UN envoy says 600,000 'evacuated' from Ukraine, denies 'coercion'
President, PM hail National Export Trophy winners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft