Thursday, 7 April, 2022, 10:52 PM
Most firm managements lack cybersecurity awareness: Survey

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Tuesday announced the findings of the third edition of its survey report titled, The Future of Cybersecurity in Asia Pacific and Japan, in collaboration with Tech Research Asia (TRA).
The study reveals a lack of boardroom awareness of cybersecurity, and a broad assumption from executives that their company will never get attacked, despite rising ransomware incidences, impact and cost. Despite cybersecurity expenditure and self-assessed maturity increasing in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) organisations over the past 12 months, only 40 per cent of companies surveyed believe their board truly understands cybersecurity.
Sixty per cent of respondents also believe cybersecurity vendors do not provide them with the information they need to help educate executives, and 88 per cent of companies agree their biggest security challenge in the next 24 months will be the awareness and education of employees and leadership.
The top two attack vectors of concern for APJ organisations are directly addressable by ongoing education and awareness campaigns: phishing or whaling attacks, and weak or compromised employee credentials.
"With ransomware attacks continuing to become more complex, organisations need a genuine, actionable cybersecurity education program. The current reactionary tendencies we're seeing have created an 'attack, change, attack, change ' cycle regarding cybersecurity strategies, which is putting cybersecurity teams constantly on the backfoot. Shifting priorities to become more proactive must start at the top and requires direction from executives, including investments in awareness and education across entire organisations," Aaron Bugal, global solutions engineer, APJ, at Sophos.
The skills shortage continues to be a key focus area in organisations across the region. Seventy-three per cent of firms surveyed expect to have some problems with recruiting cybersecurity employees over the coming 24 months; 26 per cent expect to face a major challenge.
The United-Kingdom-based Sophos is a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, protecting more than 500,000 organisations and millions of consumers in more than 150 countries.


