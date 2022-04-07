Video
BB prepares for issuing digital bank licence

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has initiated a move to form regulatory guidelines on the operations of full-fledged digital banks in the country.
Once the regulatory guidelines are finalised, the central bank would be ready to issue licence to operate a digital bank, BB senior officer told  The Daily Observer.
Being fully prepared, however, does not mean that the BB would start issuing licenses without a need assessment, he said. Asked about the reason behind formulating guidelines, the officer said that there was no scope to remain out of the system as time progresses.
The regulatory guidelines would be formulated under the Bank Company Act and compliance with all instructions of the act would be a must for a digital bank, the official said. For instance, the paid-up capital requirement for a digital bank would be Tk 500 crore like a conventional bank.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   
Other capital-related requirements for a digital bank would also be the same as conventional banks. BB high officials said that the desire of the government, as well as similar moves in peer countries, were the two major reasons behind the move.Digital Bank, also known as Neobank, an internet-only bank or virtual bank, is a type of direct bank that operates exclusively online without traditional physical branch networks.
As per the concept, so far adopted by BB's, there would be no branch-based service of the digital banks. Instead, the banks will provide services, including lending and collection of deposits, online.
The central bank said it was working to create a way to enable customers of a digital bank getting physical currency in case of any emergency. Not only Bangladesh, but many other countries were also either planning to incorporate the digital bank concept or have already issued a license to a new bank to operate as a digital bank, BB officials said.
In the south Asian region, Pakistan invited applications from competent entities to apply for licences. In India, the central bank was in the process of finalising a regulatory framework for awarding digital bank licences. Many other countries have issued more than one licence for operating as a digital bank.
Speaking to The Daily Observer, Janata Bank managing director and chief executive officer Abdus Salam Azad, however, said it was still early to go for full-fledged digital banking. It would not be inclusive due to the state of digital literacy, smartphone penetration and internet penetration in the country, said azad.
Asked about the preparations in peer countries about issuing licenses for operations of digital banking, Azad agreed that the central bank should also be prepared to ensure a smooth regulatory framework for digital banks.
The experienced banker said the prime considerations should be the target people and see if they were prepared or not. At present, a total of 61 banks are in operation in the country. Almost all the banks have adopted digital banking systems apart from traditional banking operations.


