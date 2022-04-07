

Nagad holds workshop on money laundering

The workshop was held at SKS Inn Resort's Banquet Hall in the Gaibandha District. Lt Col Md Kousar Soukat Ali (retd), Chief External Affairs Officer of Nagad; Md Mahbub Alam, PPM, DIG (retd), Head of Stakeholder Management, Rashed Bin Ehsan, Company Secretary; Ahammad Ali, Senior Manager (Compliance) were present from Nagad. The workshop was also attended by Gaibandha District Police representative and senior officials, says a press release.

During the session, the speakers emphasized the importance of preventing money laundering and terrorist financing for conducting 'Nagad' business and identifying potential risk areas. The organizers also discussed the strategies for increasing awareness of the Uddoktas, reporting suspicious transactions, and raising awareness about fraudulent activity.

Lt Col Md Kousar Soukat Ali (retd), Chief of External Affairs Officer of Nagad, stated in his address, "The primary driving force behind Nagad's business is the Uddoktas and distribution network. Nagad has always prioritized entrepreneurial awareness and a secure business framework. As part of our efforts, we will continue to organize such awareness events across the country."

Representatives of the Gaibandha District Police have highlighted their expertise in conducting various criminal cases, including fraud, and relevant challenges, and drew attention to the areas of cooperation of the Uddoktas at the workshop.

Md. Mahbub Alam, PPM, DIG (Retd.), Head Stakeholder Management of Nagad assured complete cooperation in the correct procedure of regulating with the assistance of Nagad. He also urged the police department to work cooperatively with the local Nagad uddoktas.







'Nagad,' one of the country's leading mobile financial services, recently conducted a workshop for Uddoktas in Gaibandha district. The workshop aimed at identifying, controlling and preventing money laundering in order to avert fraudulent activity and terrorism financing.The workshop was held at SKS Inn Resort's Banquet Hall in the Gaibandha District. Lt Col Md Kousar Soukat Ali (retd), Chief External Affairs Officer of Nagad; Md Mahbub Alam, PPM, DIG (retd), Head of Stakeholder Management, Rashed Bin Ehsan, Company Secretary; Ahammad Ali, Senior Manager (Compliance) were present from Nagad. The workshop was also attended by Gaibandha District Police representative and senior officials, says a press release.During the session, the speakers emphasized the importance of preventing money laundering and terrorist financing for conducting 'Nagad' business and identifying potential risk areas. The organizers also discussed the strategies for increasing awareness of the Uddoktas, reporting suspicious transactions, and raising awareness about fraudulent activity.Lt Col Md Kousar Soukat Ali (retd), Chief of External Affairs Officer of Nagad, stated in his address, "The primary driving force behind Nagad's business is the Uddoktas and distribution network. Nagad has always prioritized entrepreneurial awareness and a secure business framework. As part of our efforts, we will continue to organize such awareness events across the country."Representatives of the Gaibandha District Police have highlighted their expertise in conducting various criminal cases, including fraud, and relevant challenges, and drew attention to the areas of cooperation of the Uddoktas at the workshop.Md. Mahbub Alam, PPM, DIG (Retd.), Head Stakeholder Management of Nagad assured complete cooperation in the correct procedure of regulating with the assistance of Nagad. He also urged the police department to work cooperatively with the local Nagad uddoktas.