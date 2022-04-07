imo introduce new feature Messenger for Business

imo, one of the most popular apps in Bangladesh, is gearing up to introduce a new feature called 'Messenger for Business' in the local market to enable the brands to get closer to their targeted customers.

Using this feature, businesses can communicate with their target customers in better ways. To avail of this feature, the brand will have to create an imo official account. The brand's official account with the imo certification makes businesses more credible in the communication process. After verification of the account by imo, the businesses can send 'promotion messages' to potential customers.

With imo's strong user coverage, brands can choose appropriate target groups for rapid dissemination. Through imo conversations, businesses can reach more and more customers with information related to brand marketing, product sales, activities promotion, discount information, and convenient online services.

Brands can directly use this feature to communicate with target customers. Compared with traditional text messages and phone calls, this function supports richer message forms, has more real-time interaction, and can be achieved through lower cost.

It is very friendly to brands that need customer communication services, such as e-commerce brands and banks. Currently, the brands can send messages with up to 5000 characters of text information, images, and videos, and this feature will support interactions as well. Eventually, this will bring benefits to all people of Bangladesh, which could help them connect and interact with their loved brands more easily and conveniently so that to live a better life.









