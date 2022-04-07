Video
Thursday, 7 April, 2022, 10:52 PM
Home Business

FoHTEM holds National Carnival on Tourism

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Federation of Hospitality, Tourism and Event Management (FoHTEM) held "6th National Education, Career and Cultural Carnival Bangladesh - 2022" on Global Tourism and Hospitality Management (Grand Opening Ceremony and Selection Round) at Parjatan Bhaban, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, Agargaon, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Grand finale of the programme was held on April 2 last, at European University of Bangladesh (EUB) permanent campus.
FoHTEM organised the event in collaboration with the EUB and Bangladesh Debate Warriors (BDW).
Fuwang Foods, Dekko Foods, My Jobs, Hotel The Capital, Rtemis Group, New Era Training Centre, Boitoi, All Seasons Event Management & Planner, Nazmul Hossain Himel Photography, Banao, Treat from Tintin, Haji Albaik Healthy Cuisine were the sponsors of the program.
The largest VR theme park of Asia "Toggi Fun World" received "Best Theme Park of Bangladesh Award" and Md. Sharfuddin Newaz, Director of Sales and Marketing, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden received "Icon of Hotel Industry Award" at the event.
Like every year, students from schools, colleges and universities of Bangladesh presented their business ideas/project, public speech, cooking shows, cultural performances etc in front of the judges.
The judges were from different industries and professions. There were also workshops on skill development, career planning seminars, question/answer sessions, skill tests, live talk shows, multimedia presentation, job fair, award giving ceremony etc.
The Chief Guest of the Grand Opening session was Jabed Ahmed, CEO and Additional Secretary, Bangladesh Tourism Board, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism and Chair of the program was Jahida Begum, Head of Food and Beverage Production and Deputy Manager, NHTTI, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation.
Prof.Dr.Mokbul Ahmed Khan, Vice Chairman, European University of Bangladesh was the chief guest and Sheikh Mehdi Hasan, Deputy Manager, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation was the chair of Grand Finale, Prize Giving and Ending Ceremony.







« PreviousNext »

