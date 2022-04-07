

AOV BD hosts AIC SA Qualifiers with Tk 75 Lakh Prize Pool

This is the first time Bangladesh had the opportunity to host such a huge international esports tournament for South Asia. The eight regional winning teams from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Cambodia, and Myanmar competed fiercely in the final play-off.

The total prize pool of this exciting esports tournament is worth 75 lakh BDT which is undoubtedly very huge. As a leveraging partner, Infinix Mobile Bangladesh has supported this biggest esports offline gaming event through its most trending Hot11S smartphones, says a press release.

The eight winning teams from the regional competition participated in the final play-off in Bangladesh at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka (from March 30 to April 1). The champion team from the Grand final will be getting a ticket to play Arena of Valor International Championship on the Global Stage.

It is worth mentioning here that the Asian Games 2022 will take place in September and Arena of Valor is going to be included as a medal event in Asian Games this year in China.

In the extremely competitive and exciting final event, four teams from Bangladesh, two teams from Pakistan, one team from Myanmar and another one from Cambodia took part. In the much anticipated and nail biting final play-off, "Starry Hope" team from Myanmar became Champion while the first Runner Up position was acquired by our very own Bangladeshi team " Martyrs Brute Force Dementors". The other Bangladeshi teams "We esports Armada"," Venom esports" and " We esports Oriental Phoenix" secured the third, fourth and fifth position in chronological order. The winning teams were absolutely elated when they expressed their sheer excitement and satisfaction regarding the competition.

This tournament has been graced by Mahmudullah Riyad, Soumya Sarkar, Tahsan Khan, Mohammad Ashraful, Mumtaheena Toya, and Sayed Zaman Shawon. The country head of Arena of Valor, Bangladesh Kazi Arafat Hossain has said, "We are very proud and happy to be able to organize and host such a huge international esports tournament in South Asia. This very competitive Arena of Valor play-off is much anticipated globally and we are hoping to launch Bangladeshi teams who have won here on the international stage".













