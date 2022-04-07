Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 April, 2022, 10:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

AOV BD hosts AIC SA Qualifiers with Tk 75 Lakh Prize Pool

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Business Desk

AOV BD hosts AIC SA Qualifiers with Tk 75 Lakh Prize Pool

AOV BD hosts AIC SA Qualifiers with Tk 75 Lakh Prize Pool

Arena of Valor (AOV), Bangladesh, a multiplayer online battle arena game, has very successfully hosted AIC South Asia Qualifiers 2022 this year.
This is the first time Bangladesh had the opportunity to host such a huge international esports tournament for South Asia. The eight regional winning teams from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Cambodia, and Myanmar competed fiercely in the final play-off.  
The total prize pool of this exciting esports tournament is worth 75 lakh BDT which is undoubtedly very huge. As a leveraging partner, Infinix Mobile Bangladesh has supported this biggest esports offline gaming event through its most trending Hot11S smartphones, says a press release.
The eight winning teams from the regional competition participated in the final play-off in Bangladesh at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka (from March 30 to April 1). The champion team from the Grand final will be getting a ticket to play Arena of Valor International Championship on the Global Stage.
It is worth mentioning here that the Asian Games 2022 will take place in September and Arena of Valor is going to be included as a medal event in Asian Games this year in China.  
In the extremely competitive and exciting final event, four teams from Bangladesh, two teams from Pakistan, one team from Myanmar and another one from Cambodia took part. In the much anticipated and nail biting final play-off, "Starry Hope" team from Myanmar became Champion while the first Runner Up position was acquired by our very own Bangladeshi team " Martyrs Brute Force Dementors".  The other Bangladeshi teams "We esports Armada"," Venom esports" and " We esports Oriental Phoenix" secured the third,  fourth and fifth position in chronological order. The winning teams were absolutely elated when they expressed their sheer excitement and satisfaction regarding the competition.
This tournament has been graced by Mahmudullah Riyad, Soumya Sarkar, Tahsan Khan, Mohammad Ashraful, Mumtaheena Toya, and Sayed Zaman Shawon. The country head of Arena of Valor, Bangladesh Kazi Arafat Hossain has said, "We are very proud and happy to be able to organize and host such a huge international esports tournament in South Asia. This very competitive Arena of Valor play-off is much anticipated globally and we are hoping to launch Bangladeshi teams who have won here on the international stage".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL opens branch at Moheshkhali
ONE Bank signs agreement with Academia
EBL ATM network linked with Bangabandhu Satellite-1
ADB trims Asia growth forecast as price pressures rise
BD economy to suffer if Ukraine war lingers, spreads: BB
Most firm managements lack cybersecurity awareness: Survey
BB prepares for issuing digital bank licence
Nagad holds workshop on money laundering


Latest News
Next Population Census on June 15-21
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
Pakistan SC restores assembly, orders no-confidence vote for Saturday
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
32 universities to take admission test under cluster system
Israel's PM Bennett loses majority after MP quits coalition
Mominul refuses to give up hopes to win 2nd Test
Take stern action against dishonest business syndicates: President
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
Most Read News
Putin says Ukraine behind 'crude and cynical' provocations in Bucha
FM’s comment on election proves AL seeks foreigners’ favour
DU admission tests to start from June 3
Five humanitarian corridors planned in eastern region of Luhansk
Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Prime accused Ashish arrested after 24 yrs
Man killed in Dinajpur road mishap
World Health Day on Thursday
Woman, son among 3 killed in Manikganj road accident
Russia UN envoy says 600,000 'evacuated' from Ukraine, denies 'coercion'
President, PM hail National Export Trophy winners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft