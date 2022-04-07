Video
Thursday, 7 April, 2022
ACCA awards certificates to new members

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

ACCA awards certificates to new members

ACCA awards certificates to new members

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Bangladesh greeted the 69 newly qualified ACCA and 30 FCCA members, at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden recently, says a press release.
At the beginning of the program, Proma Tapsi Khan, Head of Education and Member Affairs of ACCA Bangladesh, FCCA greets the old and new members of ACCA.
Members who completed three years of work experience after graduation are welcomed as ACCA and those who have five years of work experience as FCCA members
The chief guest Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni said, 'Educated unemployment is on the rise in the country due to traditional honors-masters courses, which is not desirable at all. So we want to expand education to career-oriented education. As they get the opportunity to work at home and abroad. We have to build our people as skilled manpower. There are several limitations to this. Which I am trying to overcome. The population of the country is not a problem, it will become an asset.
Deputy Minister for Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury, who was the special guest on the occasion, said, "Quality accounting has a role to play in ensuring good governance." That's why we're in talks with the University Grants Commission to give ACCA qualifiers honors. "
Special Guest: Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury. Unilever Consumer Care Ltd Chairman Masud Khan FCA. Education Specialist and Team Lead - South Asia, Education Global Practice, World Bank Group T.M. Asaduzzaman FCCA, Guest of Honour: Summit Communications Ltd MD and CEO Arif Al Islam FCCA. ACCA representative: PrawmaTapashi Khan FCCA, Head of Education and Member Affairs, ACCA Bangladesh. And Tax group, education group, former & current member advisory committee members, respected guests, learning partners, stakeholders, and media.
It was informed at the event that ACCA always looks forward to building a global community of accounting and finance professionals along with contributing to the rapid economic growth of Bangladesh. Newcomers are advised to work in their workplace while maintaining ethical standards and professionalism.


