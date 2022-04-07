Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 April, 2022, 10:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FTA will realise the full potential of BIMSTEC

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203

The ruling National Democratic Alliance regime has of late revamped its strategy for free trade agreements largely due to the compulsions of boosting exports as an engine of growth. After not signing any major FTA in the last 10 years, India inked a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with UAE, besides an economic cooperation and trade agreement with Australia to be followed by a flurry of other deals.
The big question is after the fifth summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), how long will it take to flesh out an FTA of this grouping - comprising India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka - that is a bridge between South Asia and Southeast Asia?
A BIMSTEC FTA no doubt will undergird economic integration and prosperity of this regional grouping. Interestingly, five of its members are also part of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc), while Myanmar and Thailand are part of the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Saarc is a failed effort at regional integration due to India's problems with Pakistan. India walked out of RCEP and is reviewing its FTA with Asean largely due to its concerns regarding China dumping its goods through other markets. The BIMSTEC FTA in the making thus will have to be sensitive to India's concerns, especially on strict rules of origin of goods.
BIMSTEC's diversity, however, is also a potential advantage as it serves as a bridge to RCEP, should India choose to rejoin later on. If BIMSTEC is to succeed where Saarc failed, India must draw the right lessons as the trade pact is being finalised. Besides India-Pakistan tensions, the process of South Asian integration proved to be difficult because the other member countries felt a resentment towards India's dominance. Ensuring greater market access through unilateral trade liberalisation would have made a big difference and Saarc members would then have benefited from India's rise as an economic power. Their resentment has only deepened as every member only registered trade deficits with India year after year. As India is also dominant within BIMSTEC, accounting for the bulk of its combined GDP of $4 trillion and population, an FTA will take off when its members develop a larger stake in India's robust growth story. To defend its turf in South Asia, India must reduce its trade surplus by allowing BIMSTEC members to export all they can to its domestic market.    -Financial Express (India)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL opens branch at Moheshkhali
ONE Bank signs agreement with Academia
EBL ATM network linked with Bangabandhu Satellite-1
ADB trims Asia growth forecast as price pressures rise
BD economy to suffer if Ukraine war lingers, spreads: BB
Most firm managements lack cybersecurity awareness: Survey
BB prepares for issuing digital bank licence
Nagad holds workshop on money laundering


Latest News
Next Population Census on June 15-21
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
Pakistan SC restores assembly, orders no-confidence vote for Saturday
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
32 universities to take admission test under cluster system
Israel's PM Bennett loses majority after MP quits coalition
Mominul refuses to give up hopes to win 2nd Test
Take stern action against dishonest business syndicates: President
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
Most Read News
Putin says Ukraine behind 'crude and cynical' provocations in Bucha
FM’s comment on election proves AL seeks foreigners’ favour
DU admission tests to start from June 3
Five humanitarian corridors planned in eastern region of Luhansk
Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Prime accused Ashish arrested after 24 yrs
Man killed in Dinajpur road mishap
World Health Day on Thursday
Woman, son among 3 killed in Manikganj road accident
Russia UN envoy says 600,000 'evacuated' from Ukraine, denies 'coercion'
President, PM hail National Export Trophy winners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft