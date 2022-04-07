Siegwerk marks first anniv of its blending center in BD

Siegwerk Bangladesh celebrates the one-year anniversary of its state-of-the-art Blending Center. With the commissioning of the new facility in February 2021, the company was able to further boost its business in Bangladesh, supplying its local customers with toluene-free packaging inks in Siegwerk quality.

By partnering with leading multinationals and large domestic brands, the company has already reached the break-even point in the first year of its center's operation, reports Ink World, the main sources of ink news.

All inks produced at Siegwerk Bangladesh, which is located at the Meghna Economic Zone in Narayanganj, are produced in compliance with global regulatory and brand owner requirements. The local Blending Center's annual production capacity amounts 3,600 MT of ink. The expansion of the local team is already underway to further meet the ever-increasing demand since start of operation.

With its initiative of a toluene-free ink production Siegwerk Bangladesh aims to create a nationwide ink safety scenario - especially highlighting the negative health impacts of using toxic printing inks with unsafe ingredients in the production of food packaging. Siegwerk plans to further increase its market share in Bangladesh and expand its position in the entire Asian region maintaining highest global food safe packaging standards like Swiss Ordinance, Nestle Guideline etc.

"Safety has always been a priority at Siegwerk and we are determined to contribute to a better health of people," said Angshuman Mukherjee, country head, Siegwerk Bangladesh. "The key is to raise and improve the health safety standards of the packaging material used for food packaging by providing compliant toluene-free ink systems and support Bangladesh's food packaging segment to align with global standards, while bolstering our leadership position. The good thing is that the entire industry is on the same page and is making efforts to make ink toluene-free. It is just one step to move the industry towards a health safe packaging ecosystem."









