Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 April, 2022, 10:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Siegwerk marks first anniv of its blending center in BD

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222
Business Desk

Siegwerk Bangladesh celebrates the one-year anniversary of its state-of-the-art Blending Center. With the commissioning of the new facility in February 2021, the company was able to further boost its business in Bangladesh, supplying its local customers with toluene-free packaging inks in Siegwerk quality.
By partnering with leading multinationals and large domestic brands, the company has already reached the break-even point in the first year of its center's operation, reports Ink World, the main sources of ink news.
All inks produced at Siegwerk Bangladesh, which is located at the Meghna Economic Zone in Narayanganj, are produced in compliance with global regulatory and brand owner requirements. The local Blending Center's annual production capacity amounts 3,600 MT of ink. The expansion of the local team is already underway to further meet the ever-increasing demand since start of operation.
With its initiative of a toluene-free ink production Siegwerk Bangladesh aims to create a nationwide ink safety scenario - especially highlighting the negative health impacts of using toxic printing inks with unsafe ingredients in the production of food packaging. Siegwerk plans to further increase its market share in Bangladesh and expand its position in the entire Asian region maintaining highest global food safe packaging standards like Swiss Ordinance, Nestle Guideline etc.
"Safety has always been a priority at Siegwerk and we are determined to contribute to a better health of people," said Angshuman Mukherjee, country head, Siegwerk Bangladesh. "The key is to raise and improve the health safety standards of the packaging material used for food packaging by providing compliant toluene-free ink systems and support Bangladesh's food packaging segment to align with global standards, while bolstering our leadership position. The good thing is that the entire industry is on the same page and is making efforts to make ink toluene-free. It is just one step to move the industry towards a health safe packaging ecosystem."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FSIBL opens branch at Moheshkhali
ONE Bank signs agreement with Academia
EBL ATM network linked with Bangabandhu Satellite-1
ADB trims Asia growth forecast as price pressures rise
BD economy to suffer if Ukraine war lingers, spreads: BB
Most firm managements lack cybersecurity awareness: Survey
BB prepares for issuing digital bank licence
Nagad holds workshop on money laundering


Latest News
Next Population Census on June 15-21
Online application for DU entry tests to open April 20
Pakistan SC restores assembly, orders no-confidence vote for Saturday
China reports highest Covid tally since start of pandemic
32 universities to take admission test under cluster system
Israel's PM Bennett loses majority after MP quits coalition
Mominul refuses to give up hopes to win 2nd Test
Take stern action against dishonest business syndicates: President
Man kills wife suspecting extramarital affairs with father
FM did not discuss BNP in talks with US counterpart: Hasan
Most Read News
Putin says Ukraine behind 'crude and cynical' provocations in Bucha
FM’s comment on election proves AL seeks foreigners’ favour
DU admission tests to start from June 3
Five humanitarian corridors planned in eastern region of Luhansk
Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Prime accused Ashish arrested after 24 yrs
Man killed in Dinajpur road mishap
World Health Day on Thursday
Woman, son among 3 killed in Manikganj road accident
Russia UN envoy says 600,000 'evacuated' from Ukraine, denies 'coercion'
President, PM hail National Export Trophy winners
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft