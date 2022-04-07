

BUET experts satisfied with GPH Ispat product quality

During the inspection, they expressed satisfaction with the quality of the products and provided various directions and discussions with the research and development department of the company on research on factory waste management.

GPH Group Chairman Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul, R&D DGM Engineer Delwar Hossain, BUET Associate Professor of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering Dr Mohammad Moktadir Billah and others were present on the occasion.

On March 22 last, BUET and GPH Ispat signed an agreement in the presence of the Secretary of Housing and Public Works and BUET authorities for the purpose of product quality improvement and research. This is the first time a BUET delegation has visited the plant.

















