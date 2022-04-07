Video
Thursday, 7 April, 2022
Govt to undertake giant river protection project in Bhola

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Mizanur Rahman

The government is going to take up a massive river protection project to stop  river erosion of land in Bhola district surrounded by Meghna and Tentulia rivers on two sides at a cost of Tk. 1,096.60 crore.
In the seventies, massive infrastructures were developed in the district including 250 km of dams to protect different areas from floods, tidal surge and cyclones.
But over time cracks developed at different embankment sites at different places.  As a result, river erosion has intensified in the past few years. So the government has taken the initiative to build and repair the dams to prevent the erosion caused by Meghna Rive.
The Water Resources ministry has proposed the plan titled Coastal Dam Rehabilitation, Development of Drainage System and Arrow Conservation (Phase I) in Bhola's Tajumuddin and Lalmohan Upazilas.
The project will be handed over to Bangladesh Water Development Board for implementation. Concerned people say if the project is implemented, uninterrupted shore conservation will be ensured in 80 km area in Meghna bank. It will greatly make possible the prevention of the river erosion.
The navigability of the river can also be maintained by re-excavating 19 km of Betua river and increasing irrigation facilities. Moreover construction of seven drainage infrastructures will prevent intrusion of saline water in the project area and construction of 9 harbor points will create a safe haven for fishing trawlers.
In 1970s, Bangladesh Water Development Board built various infrastructures in  the district, including a 250-kilometer flood control dam, to protect the mainland Bhola, an island district surrounded by Meghna and Tentulia rivers, from various natural disasters, including floods, tidal surges and cyclones.
But due to continuous erosion, most of the embankments on the banks of  Meghna River at Polders 56 and 57 slowly disappeared into the river bed. Construction of alternative dams at different times has temporarily prevented the entry of saline water, but the intensity of river erosion on Meghna River bank has increased due to strong currents.
That is why the project has been proposed to make the river bank protection stronger.
Sharifa Khan, member, Planning Commission, said the project if implemented would improve flood control and drainage system in Tajumuddin and Lalmohan upazilas of Bhola district.
At the same time intrusion of saline water would be prevented and irrigation facilities expanded. It would lead to increase agricultural production.
Planning Commission officials said a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) on January 23 this year examined the project and recommended it with some changes.  
The project is expected to be presented at the next ECNEC meeting and the Water Development Board may be asked to implement it by June 2025.


