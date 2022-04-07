Video
Stocks fall for 3rd running day on lackluster trade

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Business Correspondent

Stocks declined for the third consecutive day on Wednesday as the investors were reluctant in taking fresh stakes pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DES fell by 31.81 points or 0.47 per cent to 6,662, losing over 109 points in the past three straight sessions. DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, dropped 5.58 points to 2,459 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) fell 4.55 points to 1,456.
Turnover also fell to Tk 4.90 billion, down 15 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 5.75 billion. It was also the lowest single-day transaction since April 11, 2021 when turnover was recorded at Tk 4.56 billion.
Prices of more than 78 per cent of traded issues fell on the prime bourse, as out of 375 issues traded, 293 declined, 44 advanced and 38 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 79 points to 19,567 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 47 points to 11,738.
Of the issues traded, 196 declined, 57 advanced and 20 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port-city bourse traded 6.20 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth Tk 225 million.


