Bangladesh, Lanka should explore potentials of blue economy



High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Bangladesh Prof. Sudharshan D.S. Seneviratne (middle) holding talks with DCCI President Rizwan Rahman at DCCI Gulshan Center on Tuesday.

He said there are huge opportunities for Bangladesh and Sri lanka to work jointly for the win-win development of blue economy sector. He said that signing PTA with Bangladesh is in progress and he hoped that soon both governments can be able to sign it. If the performance of PTA is good then initiative can be taken to sign FTA in future, he added.

Prof. Sudharshan D.S. Seneviratne said so when called on President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) Rizwan Rahman at DCCI Gulshan Center on Tuesday.

Prof. Sudharshan also expressed his hope to increase the bilateral trade volume to USD 1 billion in next five years. He also invited Bangladeshi investors to invest in tourism, agriculture, shipping and logistic sector in Sri Lanka.

Ms. Srimali Jayarathne, First Secretary (Commercial), High Commission of Sri Lanka in Bangladesh and DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque were also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, Dhaka Chamber President Rizwan Rahman said manufacturing and service sectors of Bangladesh are high potential for the foreign investors where Sri Lankan entrepreneurs can invest in Bangladesh.

He mentioned that bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka reached US$ 165.04 million in FY 2020-21, where export and import was US$ 47.32 million and US$ 117.72 million respectively. Dhaka Chamber President said that Bangladesh mainly exports pharmaceuticals, RMG and seeds, on the other hand machinery, textiles, chemical, mineral products, base metal etc. import form Sri Lanka.

To utilize the untapped trade and investment potentials, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can sign Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and collaboration in ICT, outsourcing, tourism and engineering solutions, he opined. He also said that Sri Lanka can be an attractive destination for Bangladeshi investors.









