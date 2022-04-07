Momen, USAID chief meet in Washington, discuss BD mega projects

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has proposed formulating a roadmap with USAID to take mega projects maintaining labour compliances in the Bangladesh's development sectors.

"We are implementing roadmaps with ILO and European Union (regarding labour issues) ... and we would like to implement such roadmap with USAID," he told media after holding a meeting with USAID Administrator Samantha Power in Washington DC recently.

During the meeting, he said USAID Administrator should resolve outstanding labour issues to become eligible for the development finance from the DFC.

The Bangladesh foreign minister informed that in last few years Bangladesh made miracle in improving labour issues by increasing workers security while world's out of 10 eco-friendly factories, seven are now in Bangladesh.

Dr Momen thanked the USAID Administrator for agreeing to his request to assist in the project of strengthening the coastal embankments in Bangladesh as a joint feasibility study would commence soon in this regard.

The two sides also discussed in detail the political and humanitarian aspects of the Rohingya crisis while Administrator Power assured of continued US assistance.

Regarding Bhasan Char, Bangladesh foreign minister requested the US to join the humanitarian assistance there.

Momen also emphasized on a stronger consultative mechanism between Bangladesh government and the USAID on how funds are disbursed.

He requested USAID's assistance in establishing forensic labs in Bangladesh, so that litigation time of pending cases reduce.

They also discussed on the climate change cooperation and on possible adverse effect of Ukraine crisis.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister also met US Senator Chris Van Hollen, President of National Democratic Institute (NDI) Ambassador Derek Mitchell, and Director of New Lines Institute Mr. Azeem Ibrahim. -BSS







