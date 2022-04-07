Video
Momen, USAID chief meet in Washington, discuss BD mega projects

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 302

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has proposed  formulating a roadmap with USAID to take mega projects maintaining labour  compliances in the Bangladesh's development sectors.
"We are implementing roadmaps with ILO and European Union (regarding labour  issues) ... and we would like to implement such roadmap with USAID," he told  media after holding a meeting with USAID Administrator Samantha Power in  Washington DC recently.
During the meeting, he said USAID Administrator should resolve outstanding labour issues to become eligible for the development finance from the DFC.
The Bangladesh foreign minister informed that in last few years Bangladesh  made miracle in improving labour issues by increasing workers security while  world's out of 10 eco-friendly factories, seven are now in Bangladesh.
Dr Momen thanked the USAID Administrator for agreeing to his request to assist in the project of strengthening the coastal embankments in Bangladesh as a joint feasibility study would commence soon in this regard.
The two sides also discussed in detail the political and humanitarian aspects  of the Rohingya crisis while Administrator Power assured of continued US assistance.
Regarding Bhasan Char, Bangladesh foreign minister requested the US to join  the humanitarian assistance there.
Momen also emphasized on a stronger consultative mechanism between Bangladesh  government and the USAID on how funds are disbursed.
He requested USAID's assistance in establishing forensic labs in Bangladesh,  so that litigation time of pending cases reduce.
They also discussed on the climate change cooperation and on possible adverse  effect of Ukraine crisis.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister also met US Senator Chris Van Hollen, President  of National Democratic Institute (NDI) Ambassador Derek Mitchell, and  Director of New Lines Institute Mr. Azeem Ibrahim.    -BSS


