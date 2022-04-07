Navana Petroleum to sell products of Petro-Canada Lubs in BD

Navana Petroleum Ltd, part of the Navana Group, announced that it is now an authorized distributor of Holly Frontier Lubricant and Specialties Petro-Canada Lubricants branded products, says a press release.

The new partnership will enable Navana Petroleum to provide customers throughout Bangladesh access to the Petro-Canada Lubricants range of lubricants, specialty fluids and greases, including leading natural gas engine oil SENTRONTM LD 8000.

Petro-Canada Lubricants branded products are proven to maximize equipment performance, productivity and overall savings for customers. "We're excited to enter into this new partnership which will allow us to offer the complete range of Petro-Canada Lubricants products to our customers across the country," said AKM Zabed, CEO of Navana Petroleum Ltd.





