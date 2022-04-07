|
Microbus catches fire in city
Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM Count : 260
A running microbus caught fire at the busy Banani-Kakoli crossing on New Airport Road on Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic on the stretch for nearly half an hour.
Fortunately, the driver and a passenger of the microbus escaped unhurt.
The Mirpur-bound car coming from Easkaton caught fire around 10.15am near the police box at the crossing, said Senior Station Officer of Kurmitola Fire Station, Shahiful Islam. On information, a fire tender rushed to the spot and the flames were doused in half an hour.
Firemen suspect that an electrical short-circuits or the overheated engine of the car could have triggered the inferno.