Microbus catches fire in city

A running microbus caught fire at the busy Banani-Kakoli crossing on New Airport Road on Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic on the stretch for nearly half an hour.

Fortunately, the driver and a passenger of the microbus escaped unhurt.

The Mirpur-bound car coming from Easkaton caught fire around 10.15am near the police box at the crossing, said Senior Station Officer of Kurmitola Fire Station, Shahiful Islam. On information, a fire tender rushed to the spot and the flames were doused in half an hour.

Firemen suspect that an electrical short-circuits or the overheated engine of the car could have triggered the inferno.