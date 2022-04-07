Video
Home Back Page

Casino Business

Judgment on case filed against expelled AL leaders deferred

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Wednesday deferred the judgment on a money laundering case against expelled Awami League leaders Enamul Haque Enu and Rupon Bhuiyan for their alleged links to illegal casino business.
Judge Iqbal Hossain of the Fifth Special Judge Court of Dhaka was scheduled to deliver the judgment on Wednesday but the date was deferred as the judge went on holiday.
Acting Judge Monir Kamal of the Fifth Special Judge Court of Dhaka fixed April 25 as the new date for the verdict, said Special Public Prosecutor Shawkat Alam.
The case also implicates nine other suspects. They are Merajul Haque Bhuiyan Shiplu, Rashidul Haque Bhuiyan, Shahidul Haque Bhuiyan, Joy Gopal Sarkar, Pavel Rahman, Tuhin Munshi, Abul Kalam, Nabir Hossain Shikdar and Saiful Alam. Among them, Shiplu, Rashidul, Shahidul and Pavel are absconding. Tuhin is currently out on bail while the six other suspects, including Enu and Rupon, are behind bars.
Enu and his brother Rupon were arrested on Jan 13, 2020 during a raid at the height of the casino scandal in sports and recreational clubs around Dhaka. They were subsequently named in 12 cases with different police stations across the capital on charges relating to the illegal accumulation of wealth and money laundering. The trial of the money laundering case, which was filed with the Wari Police Station, reached its verdict stage on Mar 16 at the end of the state and defendants' closing arguments.


