Covid: 36 new cases, zero death in 24hrs

The country logged 36 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, taking the total caseload to 19,51,903.

As per the latest government data, the country's total fatalities remained static at 29,123 as no death was reported during the period.

The daily positivity rate slightly increased to 0.61 per cent from Tuesday's 0.52 per cent after testing 5,959 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). On Tuesday, the number of infections was lower as 35 new cases were reported with no death.

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.63 per cent with the recovery of 785 more patients during the 24-hour period. -UNB









