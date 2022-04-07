Video
Thursday, 7 April, 2022
Home Back Page

Why temporary dismissal of govt employee  not be declared illegal: HC

Published : Thursday, 7 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 287
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Wednesday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the provision of temporary dismissal of a government employee due to arrest or detention in a criminal case should not be declared unconstitutional.
It also asked the government to explain why the suspension order against the petitioner should not be declared illegal.
In response to a writ petition filed by Headmaster of Chandpur Primary School of Sadar Police Station under Faridpur district, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Ahmed Sohel came up with the rule.
Education Secretary, Director General of Primary Education Department, Deputy Director (Dhaka Division), Faridpur District Primary Education Officer, Sadarpur Upazila Education Officer and Sadarpur Upazila accounting officer have been asked to reply to the rule within 10 days.
Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallob, who appeared for the petitioner, told journalists that his client Headmaster of Chandpur Primary School MA Aziz Khan was arrested in 2010 and released on bail after three months in jail.
In 2013, the authorities concerned suspended him due to the criminal case filed against him and his arrest. The suspension order is in force till date as the case is yet to be disposed of. Hence, he filed the writ petition and the court issued the rule after hearing on the petition.


